Polling concerns for primary presidential election THE STATE OF FLORIDA IS GEARINGUP FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARYELECTIONSBUT WITH THE RISING CONCERNS OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.MANY PEOPLE FEAR THERE MAY BELOW VOTER TURN OUTFOX FOUR'S MIANA MASSEY HAS THESTORY.(:26-30)(36-41)MANY STATES AROUND THE COUNTRYHAVE POSTPONED TOMORROW'SPRIMARY ELECTION IN HOPES TOLIMIT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19YET FLORIDA HAS NOT, AND SOMEPEOPLE ARE WONDERING WHYPKG"as far as we know it is game onfor election day tomorrow" TRISHROBERTSON// COLLIER COUNTY BOARDOF ELECTIONS(TRACK)LAURIE PRICE, A POLL WORKERREACHED OUT TO FOX 4 WITH HEALTHCONCERNS REGARDING THE ELECTION"not only am i touched theirdrivers license everybody elsewho's asked them for an id hasalso touched their driver'slicenseits just a good way tospread germs" LAURIE PRICE/ELECTIONS POLL WORKER(TRACK)LEE AND COLLIER COUNTY SAYHUNDREDS OF POLLING VOLUNTEERSHAVE ALREADY DROPPED OUT"in all honesty, some of thosepolling places are working shortand their working 2 to 3 peopleless than they normally would"TRISH ROBERTSON// COLLIER COUNTYBOARD OF ELECTIONS(TRACK)PRICE WORRIES THE VOTER TURNOUTMAY BE LOWER THAN EVER"we don't know how many peopleare going to turn out tomorrow,is everyone going to stay backbecause their afriad"(TRACK)WITH EARLY VOTING AND MAIL-INOPTIONS, THE COLLIER BOARD OFELECTIONS DOESNT EXPECT TO SEESUPER LARGE CROWDS"we're not going to see the sameamount of traffic as otherstates might see if they onlyhave election day as voting"TRISH ROBERTSON// COLLIER COUNTYBOARD OF ELECTIONS(TRACK)THOUGH HAND SANITIZER AND WIPESWILL BE PROVIDED TO STAFF,VOTERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRINGTHEIR OWN"you are also allowed to bringmask gloves, make sure you stayyour distance from other voters"TRISH ROBERTSON// COLLIER COUNTYBOARD OF ELECTIONSTAGPOLLS OPEN TOMORROW FROM 7 AM TO7 PMTO FIND OUT WHERE YOUR LOCALPOLLING PLACE HEAD TO FOX