Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Superman Red Son movie Clip - The Price Of Your Perfect World In this all-new clip, time is running out for Superman as Hippolyta wants to shut down the Themyscira Embassy and bring Diana back home.

But, #WonderWoman still has faith in Superman, despite their ethical disagreements over he and #Brainiac's tactics.

#SupermanRedSon Golden Globe-nominated actor Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film franchise, Star Trek: Discovery) provides the voice of Superman, while Vanessa Marshall (Young Justice, Star Wars Rebels) is Wonder Woman and Academy Award winner Paul Williams (Goliath, Phantom of the Paradise) is Brainiac.

Produced by Warner Bros.

Animation, DC and Warner Bros.

Home Entertainment, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies, is now available on Digital, and arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on March 17, 2020

