Robots movie (2005)

Robots movie trailer (2005) - Plot synopsis: In a robot world, a young idealistic inventor travels to the big city to join his inspiration's company, only to find himself opposing its sinister new management.

Directors: Chris Wedge, Carlos Saldanha Writers: Ron Mita, Jim McClain, David Lindsay-Abaire Stars: Paula Abdul, Halle Berry, Lucille Bliss

hiskokobop

Nathaniel🐼 The robots movie helps me cope 3 hours ago

Sex_N_Robots

Kalicious Delicious 👑✨ RT @chuuzus: we are all in the movie. 3 hours ago

kenirubes

˗ˏˋ kendall ˎˊ˗ RT @anathemanakin: i may be a shallow grave stan but robots (2005) is still ewan mcgregor’s best movie and there’s nothing we can do about… 4 hours ago

theusagirl

SBNW:🎯❤🛡⚔️🏹🔥♐🇺🇸🇪🇸🇩🇴🇮🇹 "Would you shut up you neurotic nut, I would've slapped you if I had a hand..." Bwhahahaha! Fender: #RobinWilliams in the movie... #Robots 4 hours ago

FearsomeCritter

Rodrigo D. Lopez in a movie full of time travelers, killer robots, and crazy stunts the most unbelievable thing in Terminator: Dark… https://t.co/0klouj954y 4 hours ago

ToxicRouge

Toxic Rouge Watching an oldie I'm watching robots I love this movie 4 hours ago

bigdiscofan

gifted child emily b what movie theme is better to you: humans are reckless with robots and the robots get mad or you’re fake in a video… https://t.co/Ix4yALua50 6 hours ago

