Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

Bay Area School Districts Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

School districts in across the Bay Area Monday offered meals for students during the coronavirus shutdown.

Len Ramirez reports.

(3/16/19)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hannahmfischer

Hannah Fischer Williston RT @WCBINEWS: Several school districts in the area are making sure students have meals while school is not in session. #wcbinews https://t.… 3 minutes ago

WCBINEWS

WCBI News Several school districts in the area are making sure students have meals while school is not in session. #wcbinews https://t.co/KDzLHNVSgM 13 minutes ago

suebrenz

Susan Brenz RT @CyFairDon: I am grateful that our superintendent ⁦@SuptMarkHenry⁩ and his administration lead ⁦@CyFairISD⁩ with compassion🙌🏻🙌🏻. Because… 41 minutes ago

KQEDcheckplease

Check,Please!BayArea It’s Day One of the #ShelterInPlace order in several Bay Area Counties. Here are the local districts who are offe… https://t.co/UtDgHjruGN 56 minutes ago

LisaKayHawes

Lisa K Hawes Info on 7 school districts in Greater #SFBayArea #BayArea offering #free school meals during #schoolclosure… https://t.co/Xvf9uhNqwu 1 hour ago

WeirtonDlyTimes

Weirton Daily Times While schools in West Virginia have been closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, area school districts are sti… https://t.co/bSnPrFzRTo 2 hours ago

ccbandit4resist

ccbandit #TeamPelosi#SWATT RT @BuffyWicks: 4)Help friends & family who need childcare during school closures! W/schools closing due to #COVID19, parents who still ne… 2 hours ago

VillagerEditor1

Jeff Forward RT @ConroeCourier: These area schools offering free meals due to closures https://t.co/e1x7lXnTD6 https://t.co/J0vqrpBb2c 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian River County rolling out mobile feeding stations for students amid coronavirus closure [Video]

Indian River County rolling out mobile feeding stations for students amid coronavirus closure

With kids out of school for the foreseeable future, it may be harder for some of them to get nutritious meals. School districts are stepping up to fill the void, and in Indian River County, the food is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published
Feeding students during school closures [Video]

Feeding students during school closures

School districts and food banks make plans to feed school children.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.