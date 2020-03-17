Global  

WrestleMania 36 moving out of Tampa, will take place at closed set in Orlando

Prior to the outbreak, officials expected WrestleMania 36 to bring in more than 70,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium.

WWE's Wrestlemania 2020 Will Happen Without an Audience Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The WWE has announced that Wrestlemania 36 will still take place next month, though it will happen...
Just Jared - Published

WrestleMania moved; to air live with no fans

WresleMania will no longer take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will instead air live...
ESPN - Published


