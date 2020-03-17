Global  

World leaders tighten up on coronavirus

World leaders Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau detail their countries' latest measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The three leaders urged people to work from home where possible and avoid crowds, restaurants and pubs.

UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response: spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have conversations with other world leaders on Friday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Coronavirus: Impact of pandemic stretches from schools to world's leaders

Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were canceled or banned from California to...
IndiaTimes - Published


OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) World leaders tighten up on coronavirus: https://t.co/PTArw8VWfM #coronavirus #BorisJohnson 1 hour ago

wlabovitz

Bill Labovitz European Union leaders issued a scathing statement condemning the move even as many nations on the Continent moved… https://t.co/Nmg5URR7kU 5 days ago


Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus [Video]

Iran's President Says US Sanctions Hurts Their Ability To Fight Coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said U.S. sanctions “severely hampered” Iran’s ability to fight the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the death toll rose to 611, up nearly 100 from a day earlier...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
