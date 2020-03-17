Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LAX Police Officer, LAPD Sergeant Test Positive for COVID-19

LAX Police Officer, LAPD Sergeant Test Positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
LAX Police Officer, LAPD Sergeant Test Positive for COVID-19

LAX Police Officer, LAPD Sergeant Test Positive for COVID-19

A Los Angeles Airport Police officer and a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wetonia3

Wetonia A Los Angeles Airport Police officer and an LAPD sergeant have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to of… https://t.co/XcKG7U0B89 13 hours ago

MustBeASign

SIGNS LAX police officer, LAPD sergeant test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/7vq5Tyq2bs 19 hours ago

ResistandDesist

Resist & Desist #LAPD has confirmed they have had a police officer sergeant has tested positive for #coronavirus 1 day ago

AAAPOfficers

AAAPO LAX police officer, LAPD sergeant test positive for COVID-19 | KTLA ⁦@LACity⁩ ⁦@LAAirportPD⁩ ⁦@LAPDHQ#COVID19 1 day ago

mcclain42

Marshall McClain LAX police officer, LAPD sergeant test positive for COVID-19 | KTLA ⁦@LACity⁩ ⁦@LAAirportPD⁩ ⁦@LAPDHQ#COVID19 https://t.co/8tFClVb8Fi 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fake COVID-19 test kits seized at LAX [Video]

Fake COVID-19 test kits seized at LAX

Fake COVID-19 test kits seized at LAX

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published
Airport Officer Assigned To LAX Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Airport Officer Assigned To LAX Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Los Angeles World Airports police officer working out of LAX has tested positive for the coronavirus. Adrianna Weingold reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:25Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.