Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Restaurant limitations

Restaurant limitations

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Restaurant limitations
Restaurant limitations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Restaurant limitations

3 gov.

John bel edwards took additional significant measures to reduce the spread of covid-19 in louisiana, new restrictions limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters.

New1's rain augustine brings us how the restrictions affect resturants.

"kinda worried about how 'm going to pay my bills but, gov.

John bell edwards annouces new restrictions on resturants amidsts the covid-19 threat... "w're going to limit resturants to take out, delivery and drive thu orders only" gov.

Edwards.

Resturant server horace hall says h's greatful to have a second income."not having that second income, or if yo're using it to pay bills or if you got a child, or stuff like that it makes it a lot tougher to make ends meet," horace hall.

But others are't so lucky.

Sara_ says waitressing is her only way to make ends meet...i mean, hopefully things work out," sara sara age feels the restrictions may affect her age group the most "i know most college students and people my age are in the resturant business."

According to the national resturant association resturant sales contributed an estimated 10.3 billion dollars to louisian's economy in 2018.

"they find some kind of cure or vaccine within the next month or two because, we need this money," horace hall.

But industry professionals are hopeful that there is a light at the end of the tunnel .

"w're a resilliant community, a resilliant country, w're been through alot and i have no doubt that we will get through this."

In lafayette im rain augustine, news 15.

As of




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SarahFiliKETV

Sarah Fili RT @KETV: 'It’s going to hit everybody extremely hard': Bar, restaurant owners adapt to 10-person limitations https://t.co/jpiyujhm3s 2 hours ago

KETV

KETV NewsWatch 7 'It’s going to hit everybody extremely hard': Bar, restaurant owners adapt to 10-person limitations https://t.co/jpiyujhm3s 2 hours ago

therealfrost4

therealfrost @AFCC_Esq @SECblog Clearly you don’t know the dallas bar and restaurant scene. Thousands of people move around at n… https://t.co/rSAGZzIgKU 3 hours ago

Benton_Mike

Mike Benton In times like these with restaurant limitations, supporting local business (take-out) is never a bad idea. You co… https://t.co/f3Kh9xyCCo 3 hours ago

SMolinaFCA

Sam RT @JuanEsparzaLoer: Fresno mayor responds to COVID-19: Limitations on restaurant hours, bar closures, special events cancelled https://t.c… 3 hours ago

JuanEsparzaLoer

Juan Esparza Loera Fresno mayor responds to COVID-19: Limitations on restaurant hours, bar closures, special events cancelled https://t.co/oEc4BX87hJ 4 hours ago

openletterbot

Resistbot Open Letters 📬 I delivered “Urgency of Restaurant and Bar limitations” from Rebecca, a 🗳 verified voter in Athens, Ga., to… https://t.co/vvBqpljoag 4 hours ago

Nighttiger314

Nighttiger RT @mosstacular: Instead of, you know, placing and enforcing capacity limitations in restaraunts, the governor decided to just. Close every… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.