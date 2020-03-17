Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Arizona Public Health officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest updates: Number of confirmed cases rise to 125 in India

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India swelled to 125 on Tuesday. A total of 7,007 people...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Cambridge NewsThe ArgusBrentwood GazetteNew Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph


Live: Global coronavirus death toll tops 7,000

A total of 7,007 people have died, with a 175,536 infections recorded globally so far till Monday....
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Andre3Verzaal

André Verzaal RT @AJENews: Toll rises as coronavirus tightens global grip: Live updates • Turkey and Pakistan report new cases • US Federal Reserve c… 32 seconds ago

vonreppert

Salo Cohen von Reppert RT @dwnews: 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭: • UN Security Council has canceled all meetings. • Coronavirus cases in Germany surpass 7,000. • The… 1 minute ago

BJPGMDassPondy

BJPGMurugadassan,Auditor,L.Law,Pondy, RT @ArtiSharma001: Dr @Swamy39 Coronavirus Outbreak: 64-year-old Mumbai man dies at Kasturba Hospital, national pandemic toll at 3; Maharas… 2 minutes ago

AnumitaGoswami

Argumentative Bong RT @ThePrintIndia: As the total number of active cases spikes to 109, the Ministry of Health reports a death due to coronavirus from Mahara… 4 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭: • UN Security Council has canceled all meetings. • Coronavirus cases in Germany surpass 7,0… https://t.co/uaoQf3z33t 5 minutes ago

sthakurtweets

Sajjan Singh Thakur #coronavirus latest updates: Government orders 10 lakh kits https://t.co/IhREPyEap9 Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/aI9NfYYpaP 5 minutes ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint As the total number of active cases spikes to 109, the Ministry of Health reports a death due to coronavirus from M… https://t.co/Eqc4ekvNJJ 5 minutes ago

jitendrapal0000

Jitendra Pal Coronavirus Latest Updates: More COVID-19 positive cases reported from Noida, Karnataka; Vaccine trials begin… https://t.co/cNc8lluAjD 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Number of coronavirus cases increases to 10 in Arizona [Video]

Number of coronavirus cases increases to 10 in Arizona

The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 10 in Arizona as the nation continues to respond.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:53Published
Hopkinton Closes Schools, Wayland Closes 2 After Coronavirus Cases Reported [Video]

Hopkinton Closes Schools, Wayland Closes 2 After Coronavirus Cases Reported

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.