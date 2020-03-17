How Arizona polling places are dealing with COVID-19



Recent related videos from verified sources Iowa voters prepare to kick off the 2020 campaign with the colonial throwback known as a caucus



In Iowa tonight they will gather in nearly 1,700 precincts across the state’s 99 counties for a colonial throwback known as a caucus. There are no polling places or voting booths and everything takes.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:00 Published on February 4, 2020 Researchers: Tucson one of the toughest places in the country to grow up



Brandeis University researchers say Tucson is one of the toughest places in the country to grow up. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:00 Published on January 23, 2020