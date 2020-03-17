Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day On Saint Patrick's Day, many businesses won't see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

