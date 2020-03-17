Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

On Saint Patrick&apos;s Day, many businesses won&apos;t see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

States consider new virus restrictions as revelers pack bars

New Jersey’s governor is considering a curfew, and Illinois may require bars and restaurants to...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jacobs71

Nick Jacobs RT @AFGutierrez: On Saint Patrick's Day, many businesses won't see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to… 2 hours ago

AFGutierrez

Andres Gutierrez On Saint Patrick's Day, many businesses won't see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the m… https://t.co/RjdleIGkPx 2 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day Story by @AFGutierrez https://t.co/cesxPfqljn 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day [Video]

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

On Saint Patrick's Day, many businesses won't see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:13Published
Restaurants, Bars Set For COVID-19 Closures [Video]

Restaurants, Bars Set For COVID-19 Closures

Jeff Wagner visits O'Donovan's Pub in downtown Minneapolis, which is closing on its most crucial day of the year: St. Patrick's Day (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.