Outbreak movie - USA Pandemic - Coronavirus in America

USA Pandemic - Coronavirus film: Outbreak movie trailer (1995) - Plot synopsis: Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman ("Tootsie," "Rainman") and Academy Award-nominee Morgan Freeman ("Driving Miss Daisy," "Unforgiven") star in this present day story about Army medical researchers racing against the clock to stem the outbreak of a fast-spreading deadly virus.

Co-starring Rene Russo ("In the Line of Fire," "Lethal Weapon 3"), Donald Sutherland ("Disclosure," "JFK"), Kevin Spacey ("Working Girl," "Heartburn"), Cuba Gooding Jr. ("Boyz "N the Hood," "A Few Good Men") and Patrick Dempsey ("Mobsters," "With Honors").

Music composed by Academy Award-nominee James Newton Howard ("The Fugitive," "The Prince of Tides").

Director: Wolfgang Petersen Writers: Laurence Dworet, Robert Roy Pool Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman Genre: Action, Drama

Top North American movie theaters slash capacity over virus

North America's top movie theaters will reduce capacities by half over the coronavirus pandemic to...
Japan Today - Published

Is Jude Law’s Teeth Gap in “Contagion” Real?

People have turned to virus and pandemic movies and TV shows online while practicing social...
Earn The Necklace - Published


josiah_rodr3

Josiah Rodriguez there’s a movie called “outbreak” and a show called “pandemic” trending in the top ten on netflix right now. inte… https://t.co/hvSEhJDn69 4 minutes ago

mkultranews

MK-Ultra News MOVIE THEATER OWNERS REQUEST GOVT BAILOUT As the #coronavirus outbreak forces theater chains to close indefinitely,… https://t.co/gPFR7Pr32G 2 hours ago

ppogpod

#PPOG (Putting People On Game) Podcasts RT @businessinsider: Charts reveal how the coronavirus pandemic has boosted foot traffic at grocery stores but pummeled movie theaters htt… 4 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Charts reveal how the coronavirus pandemic has boosted foot traffic at grocery stores but pummeled movie theaters https://t.co/0DEbPr2RvD 6 hours ago

YRGHFan

YR-EK-Fan~May~ #Pandemic #TrumpLiedPeopleDied Free Movie on Youtube Containment (Infected) | 2015 Full Movie | Coronavirus Outbr… https://t.co/Dguo5VQbqf 6 hours ago

mayintheriv

mayintheriv-#YR #TheOAfan #Pandemic #TrumpLiedPeopleDied Free Movie on Youtube Containment (Infected) | 2015 Full Movie | Coronavirus Outbr… https://t.co/yAhrTjzKSI 7 hours ago

scoopizle

Scoopizle Following Regal and AMC, Cinemark has also taken the decision to shut down its operations because of the present co… https://t.co/yNQTk2SPxy 8 hours ago

2REAL901

2Real America is so coincidental. In the midst of this***coronavirus Netflix releases a show called Pandemic and Idk w… https://t.co/Jfyi8VXvFz 9 hours ago


The Factors That Suggests Trump Supporters May Be at Greater Risk for Coronavirus Impact [Video]

The Factors That Suggests Trump Supporters May Be at Greater Risk for Coronavirus Impact

A dive into demographics and recent polls shows that some who support President Trump may be more likely to face coronavirus-related issues. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:19Published
Inside Covid-19 Quarantine [Video]

Inside Covid-19 Quarantine

Americans abroad rushed home amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, but for one man vacationing in Egypt he found himself lumped in with a group who tested positive for the virus. Matt Swider, managing..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:28Published
