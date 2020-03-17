Global  

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns

The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco.

The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people.

Napa, Solano and Sonoma were not immediately included in the order.

San Francisco Bay Area Counties in California Order Shelter-In-Place Due to Coronavirus

Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate on Monday...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesThe Verge


The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus

The San Francisco Bay Area's 28,200 homeless are left in limbo as officials order residents to stay indoors for 3 weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus· The San Francisco Bay Area will be directed to "shelter in place" at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday until...
Business Insider - Published


sgoss48

Sandra Goss RT @Monaheart1229: BREAKING: Just as Trump announces that he's NOT considering a Nationwide quarantine, San Francisco has ordered all bay… 2 minutes ago

RedddReign

Red Reign RT @CBSLA: In less than two hours, a shelter-in-place order will be in effect for residents in six Bay Area counties. Those residents will… 3 minutes ago

ChristophPerez

don cp RT @cnnbrk: Nearly 7 million San Francisco Bay area residents ordered to shelter in place starting at midnight https://t.co/8evx1skTh2 http… 3 minutes ago

stateless

Nicholas Lee RT @ABC: BREAKING: All residents are being ordered to shelter at home in six counties in the San Francisco area. Travel must be limited to… 5 minutes ago

randerdd

DoubleD Coronavirus: Bay Area residents ordered to shelter in place https://t.co/bpN8fSQ4Ud 9 minutes ago


Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place [Video]

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place

Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to shelter in place until early April to slow the aggressively spread of coronavirus, according to an announcement from county..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:34Published
Manteca Shelter-In-Place Order [Video]

Manteca Shelter-In-Place Order

In an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the City of Manteca recommended Monday night that all residents shelter in place.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:46Published
