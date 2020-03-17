Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list

Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list

Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list

An Arizona man's vacation to Australia is turning into a never-ending vacation.

He is now sick with a cough and fever, and quarantined in his hotel room, per the advice of Australian medical officials.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buckeye man among three killed fighting Australia brush fires, per aviation company [Video]

Buckeye man among three killed fighting Australia brush fires, per aviation company

A Buckeye man is among the three Americans killed while in Australia helping to battle massive brush fires.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:23Published
Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash [Video]

Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash

Their employer identified the men killed as Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Arizona and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:30Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.