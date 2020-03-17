Global  

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place

Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to shelter in place until early April to slow the aggressively spread of coronavirus, according to an announcement from county officials Monday.

Betty Yu reports.

(3-16-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

Shelter in place orders: Six Bay Area counties encourage residents to stay home

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued orders Monday afternoon, encouraging residents to stay...
SFGate - Published

7 Bay Area counties in California order shelter-in-place

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials in six San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBillboard.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns

The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:20Published
Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:16Published
