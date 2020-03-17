Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to shelter in place until early April to slow the aggressively spread of coronavirus, according to an announcement from county officials Monday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bay Area Residents Ordered To Shelter In Place Through Early April Over Coronavirus Concerns



The order applies to all residents in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco. The six counties are home to more than 6.7 million people. Napa, Solano.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:20 Published 2 hours ago Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus



Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 06:16 Published 6 hours ago