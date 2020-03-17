|
Dow drops almost 3,0000 points
U.S. stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop Monday since the 1987 crash.
As Fred Katayama reports, the Fed's emergency action fueled investor anxiety over a potential recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
