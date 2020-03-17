Global  

EU calls for continent-wide foreign travel ban

The European Union&apos;s leadership in Brussels is calling on member states to restrict all incoming travel from foreigners to the bloc for the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, the UK is trying to galvanize industry for the coronavirus effort in a manner reminiscent of World War Two.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

