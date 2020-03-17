Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

AFTER THE WOMEN IN INDIAN ARMY, NOW A BIG WIN FOR THE WOMEN OFFICERS IN THE NAVY AS THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA IN ANOTHER LANDMARK JUDGEMENT HAS GRANTED PERMANENT COMMISSION FOR THE WOMEN IN THE NAVY ALSO.

THE COURT SAID IT BELIEVED MEN AND WOMEN SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY.

THE BENCH HEADED BY JUSTICE DY CHANDRACHUD, DIRECTED THE CENTRE TO GRANT PERMANENT COMMISSION TO SERVING WOMEN OFFICERS IN NAVY WITHIN THREE MONTHS WITH INCREMENTS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Navy will have to train women for warship postings

After the Supreme Court judgement on Tuesday, which granted permanent commission (PC) to women...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HimanshiUpadh16

Himanshi UpadhyayINC RT @MahilaCongress: Another milestone in the struggle towards gender equality. We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to grant permanent… 33 minutes ago

HarshRa56974037

Harsh Rai RT @ashokgehlot51: Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement to grant permanent commission to women officers in the #IndianNavy is a welcome decisi… 38 minutes ago

kaigreene22

Kai Greene RT @Leopard212: सत्यमेव जयते, Years late! Feb 1999- President of India gave SANCTION to Women Officers for •Permanent Commission. •To be de… 1 hour ago

atmdhyey

Explorer RT @OpIndia_com: Supreme court grants permanent commission of women in Navy, says objecting will be stereotyping https://t.co/oA9Eccdyx9 2 hours ago

CRaymondRobin

C. Raymond Robin RT @INCIndia: We welcome the honourable SC's judgement to grant permanent commission to women in the Navy. It is now imperative that the go… 2 hours ago

RaviKum48423592

RaKumar RT @Kumar47970530: Good that Supreme Court said there should be no discrimination in Navy. But, why much discrimination when comes to Marit… 3 hours ago

KaranChauhanChd

Karan Chauhan RT @ANI: Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women officers in the Navy. SC says, "women can sail with same efficiency as male of… 3 hours ago

ShaikSameer128

Shaik.Sameer RT @IndianMuslimahs: SC grants women naval officers permanent commission, says there cannot be gender discrimination The Supreme Court als… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Central Govt tells Supreme Court that CAA is legal and constitutional | Oneindia News [Video]

Central Govt tells Supreme Court that CAA is legal and constitutional | Oneindia News

Government today told the Supreme Court in a preliminary affidavit THAT The Citizenship Amendment Act is perfectly legal and constitutional, asserting that the citizenship law was a matter concerning..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.