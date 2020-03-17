Global  

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time'

U.S. President Donald Trump dispelled rumors on Monday and said that &quot;at this time&quot; his administration is not considering a national quarantine, as he announced beefed up measures to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump dispelled rumors on Monday and said that "at this time" his administration is not considering a national quarantine, as he announced beefed up measures to blunt the spread..

