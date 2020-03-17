Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time' 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published Trump not considering nationwide lockdown 'at this time' U.S. President Donald Trump dispelled rumors on Monday and said that "at this time" his administration is not considering a national quarantine, as he announced beefed up measures to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

