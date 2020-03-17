U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House urgently worked on drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



