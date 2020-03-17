Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

U.S. airlines seek $50bln government bailout

Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House urgently worked on drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of the steep falloff in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

South African Airways says flights 'normal' as funding woes continue [Video]

South African Airways says flights 'normal' as funding woes continue

South Africa's struggling state-owned airlines said on Monday that flights to all destinations are operating as normal, as government discussions continue to try and rescue the carrier. Sisipho..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
South African Airways says flight 'normal' as funding woes continue [Video]

South African Airways says flight 'normal' as funding woes continue

South Africa's struggling state-owned airlines said on Monday that flights to all destinations are operating as normal, as government discussions continue to try and rescue the carrier. Sisipho..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.