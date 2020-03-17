Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19 Airports and border crossings to close, schools and restaurants shut down as healthcare system already overburdened by war. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this flowingnews Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19 | News https://t.co/QT5Y6Ito0R https://t.co/plp7kWvkOv 2 minutes ago Global Issues Web Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19 https://t.co/cm0BLEJ394 21 minutes ago