Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Libya > Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19

Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19

Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19

Airports and border crossings to close, schools and restaurants shut down as healthcare system already overburdened by war.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

flowingnews1

flowingnews Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19 | News https://t.co/QT5Y6Ito0R https://t.co/plp7kWvkOv 2 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Libya closes borders to protect weak health sector from COVID-19 https://t.co/cm0BLEJ394 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.