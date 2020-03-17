Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Glover Dropped A Surprise Album

Donald Glover Dropped A Surprise Album

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Donald Glover Dropped A Surprise Album

Donald Glover Dropped A Surprise Album

Actor and rapper Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, dropped a surprise album on Sunday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Glover's Surprise Album Has Disappeared

That's all, folks!
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizSOHHMashableIndependent


Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) Surprise Releases Album Featuring Ariana Grande & SZA - Listen!

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, is provided a much-needed musical distraction amid the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •MashableIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Donald Glover's Surprise New Album Will Feature Ariana Grande, SZA, and More Donald Glover, who often performs as C… https://t.co/olutJ4sTpd 1 hour ago

BlackPacho

Snoooooze RT @highsnobiety: Donald Glover doesn't care about your sleeping schedule. He surprise-dropped a live stream of his new album this morning… 1 hour ago

skullqueen44144

Allie Davis I'm off of twitter one day and I discover Donald Glover surprise dropped an album, Idris Elba tested positive for C… https://t.co/bQCPT5CcFb 3 hours ago

emcee489

M RT @mashable: Donald Glover just surprise dropped his new album on a secret website https://t.co/se7KfXQVvS 4 hours ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Donald Glover just dropped a surprise album featuring Ariana Grande and SZA https://t.co/417sZTgrVm https://t.co/pDcar2Jawp 5 hours ago

TeamDLH

Team DLH RT @triplej: Surprise! @donaldglover just dropped a new album via live stream (without the Childish Gambino name) and fans are freaking out… 7 hours ago

HOT969Boston

HOT 96.9 Boston Donald Glover dropped a surprise album on Sunday. By later in the evening, the album had disappeared. https://t.co/uTIgNDecSW 8 hours ago

NPNowHogan

Caroline Hogan POP CULTURE TAKE: What we needed today!!!! Donald Glover just dropped a surprise album featuring Ariana Grande and… https://t.co/hTTsPlgIDN 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Glover's album live stream removed without explanation [Video]

Donald Glover's album live stream removed without explanation

Donald Glover's surprise 12-track album published via a live stream has disappeared without any explanation.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.