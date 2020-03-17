Global  

Eighteen injured after bomb explodes in southern Thailand outside coronavirus meeting

Eighteen people were injured after two bombs exploded outside an emergency coronavirus convention in southern Thailand this morning (March 17).

Government officials were holding a meeting in Yala province along the border with Malaysia to discuss measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 infection when the devices were detonated.

The explosions were reported to have injured at least 18 people including ten civilians, five journalists, two police officers and a soldier.

CCTV footage shows a white Toyota pickup truck park in the front of the building before the driver leaves on a waiting motorcycle.

The vehicle exploded moments later.

Shortly after the first bomb exploded near the centre, a second bomb detonated under a pickup truck.

The army rushed to the scene and closed nearby roads while they begin an investigation.

Police Major General Prabphan Meemongkol said the casualties are now at the hospital.

He said: "Initially, the injured victims were rushed to the hospital and now we are investigating the scene." The explosions happened outside the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre where officials were discussing the Malaysian government's decision to lock down the country by closing borders.

Thailand's southern provinces including Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani have a history of violence lead by Islamist separatist groups connected to Malaysia that dispute Buddhist Thailand's claim over the region.

