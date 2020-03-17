Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic

UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic

UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic

Darlington station, south England, was left deserted after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid travel and large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic

Darlington station, south England, was left deserted after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid travel and large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filmer told Newsflare: "0655 Darlington to Plymouth service is usually standing room only, however, following on from government advice to avoid non-essential travel, is practically deserted." This footage was filmed on March 17.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published
Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia

INDIA IS NOW AGRESSIVELY TRYING TO CONTAIN ANY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19, PLACING ITSELF IN QUARANTINE.... INDIA ON WEDNESDAY SUSPENDED ALL VISAS, EXCEPT A FEW CATEGORIES SUCH AS DIPLOMATIC AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.