UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic Darlington station, south England, was left deserted after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid travel and large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UK train station deserted as government advises to avoid travel during COVID-19 pandemic Darlington station, south England, was left deserted after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid travel and large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The filmer told Newsflare: "0655 Darlington to Plymouth service is usually standing room only, however, following on from government advice to avoid non-essential travel, is practically deserted." This footage was filmed on March 17.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus



As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published 4 days ago Coronavirus crisis: India suspends all visas till April 15th, WHO declares it a Pandemic | Oneindia



INDIA IS NOW AGRESSIVELY TRYING TO CONTAIN ANY FURTHER SPREAD OF COVID-19, PLACING ITSELF IN QUARANTINE.... INDIA ON WEDNESDAY SUSPENDED ALL VISAS, EXCEPT A FEW CATEGORIES SUCH AS DIPLOMATIC AND.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:15 Published 5 days ago