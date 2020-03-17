Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kristofer Hivju > Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus
'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus. The Game of Thrones star...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Badbobby41

Badbobby4 RT @EyesOnQ: Add to the list ::: "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/7sdS7RcEXU 3 seconds ago

Stillwaters007

Stillwaters007 RT @Independent: Netflix’s The Witcher to carry out ‘deep clean’ of set after star tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/tkxafTBniw 13 seconds ago

THRGlobal

THR International 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju is the latest figure in Hollywood to test positive for the coronavirus, the… https://t.co/8yedsENOIb 5 minutes ago

GmaHappymilan

happymilan Mirella❤🖤❤🖤❤🖤 RT @ThisIsMalawi: A Game of Thrones actor is the latest celebrity to come down with Covid-19. Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju announced on… 9 minutes ago

ThisIsMalawi

This is Malawi A Game of Thrones actor is the latest celebrity to come down with Covid-19. Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju announ… https://t.co/mHZwt2eboJ 19 minutes ago

faceofmalawi

FOM News Service A Game of Thrones actor is the latest celebrity to come down with Covid-19. Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju announ… https://t.co/uP1XSXjm2s 19 minutes ago

NetFlix0fficial

NetFlix0fficial Coronavirus: Netflix's The Witcher to carry out 'deep clean' of set after star tests positive https://t.co/jPnOszkxt5 21 minutes ago

_msyf

M.Syafii RT @THR: "My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold."… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twin Season 1 [Video]

Twin Season 1

Twin Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: Erik and Adam (Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones) are identical twin brothers, living completely different lives. Erik is a broke surfer bum. Adam a successful..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:28Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.