Robots in southern India used to dispense masks, napkins and hand sanitiser during COVID-19 pandemic

To spread the awareness of the coronavirus pandemic, two robots have been deployed to dispense masks, napkins and hand-sanitizers in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

This initiative was launched by a government agency, Kerala Start-up Mission, in collaboration with a robotics company, Asimov robotics, in the month of March.

One of the robots has been designed to dispense masks, napkins, and hand-sanitiser to people visiting public places.

The other robot is programmed to display the details of the World Health Organization campaigns on the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are mulling over installing such robots in public places such as airports," KSUM chief executive officer Saji Gopinath said.

This footage was filmed on March 7.