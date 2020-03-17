Borders close in Latin America as coronavirus cases rise 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published Borders close in Latin America as coronavirus cases rise Chile becomes the latest country to announce closure of borders as other states go further and impose home detention.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dengue fever crisis grips Latin America As the world watches the coronavirus pandemic, another medical crisis unfolding in Latin America sees...

Al Jazeera - Published 3 hours ago



Thai cases jump by 32, widespread clampdown: Virus update Fear closed the world in on itself as nations, from the US to much of Europe and Latin America, took...

Bangkok Post - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this