Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience



Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston. It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 13 hours ago