Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY.

THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON CHOUHAN’S PLEA SEEKING DIRECTION TO THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT TO UNDERTAKE THE FLOOR TEST TO PROVE ITS MAJORITY.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rheaaroraa

Rhea Arora Political crises like in Madhya Pradesh & Karnataka make very clear that politicians don't care about ideology or t… https://t.co/fHzYXqHZmV 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Coronavirus: Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to get into battle mode | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to get into battle mode | Oneindia News

SUPREME COURT TO CONTINUE HEARING TOMORROW PETITION FILED BY FORMER CHIEF MINISTER AND BJP LEADER, SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN, AND OTHERS. THE SUPREME COURT ON WEDNESDAY SAID THAT IT IS NOT GOING TO COME IN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.