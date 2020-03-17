New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew

Authorities in New York have ordered a city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew was put into action on March 16 at 8 p.m.

Meaning movie theatres, small theatres, nightclubs and commercial gyms will close.

Furthermore, all restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to takeout or delivery services only starting Tuesday, March 17 from 9 a.m.

Local time.

The filmer explained: "We walked through New York's Astoria tonight at 5 pm and here is what we saw.

"At City Fresh Market, all employees wear gloves and masks while working.

"At multiple groceries and shops throughout Astoria, shelves are nearly empty and appear ransacked as desperate shoppers prepare for the unknown future of the Coronavirus lockdown.

"Signs are saying that stores are attempting to restock, signs looking to hire staff to assist with re-stocking.

"Many small and large businesses sit empty, parking lots are quiet, and gyms are closing down.

"Restaurants sit empty, some saying delivery only, while one store had a sign saying it's open all night until the forced closings begin.

"One sign still sits outside of a bar announcing their St.

Patrick's day party on Tuesday."