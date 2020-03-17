Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars Closed For St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars Closed For St. Patrick's Day

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars Closed For St. Patrick's Day

Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars Closed For St. Patrick's Day

New York City and Tri-State Area residents are waking up to a new normal today.

Restaurants are take-out or delivery only, bars, gyms and movie theaters are dark, making for a very different St.

Patrick's Day.

CBS2's John Dias reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NYC Bars And Other Businesses Closed For St. Patrick’s Day

New York state now has 950 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 436 in New York City, where the death...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew [Video]

New York streets and stores deserted ahead of curfew

Authorities in New York have ordered a city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The curfew was put into action on March 16 at 8 p.m. meaning movie theatres, small theatres,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:52Published
Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day [Video]

Coronavirus causes bars to lose green for St. Patrick's Day

On Saint Patrick&apos;s Day, many businesses won&apos;t see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.