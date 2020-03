New Jersey Takes Drastic Steps To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 After 3rd Person Dies

IF YOU ARE TAKING MASS TRANSITTODAY.JIM, WE SEND IT BACK IF YOU.THANK YOU, CHANDLER.SLOWING THE SPREAD OF COVIDINDIVIDUAL 19 REMAINS TOPPRIORITY IN OUR AREA ANDACROSS THE COUNTRY.NEW JERSEY IS TAKING SOMEDRASTIC STEPS AFTER THIRDPERSON HAS DIED FROM THEVIRUS.THAT MAN IN HIS 90S DIED AT AHOSPITAL IN BERGIN COUNT ANYNORTH JERSEY.HERE IS A LOOK AT THE NUMBEROF CASES IN OUR AREA, INPENNSYLVANIA, OFFICIALSREPORTING 76 CASES, IN NEWJERSEY, 178 CASES, AND INDELAWARE, EIGHT CASES.SO THE DRASTIC MEASURES BEINGTAKEN IN NEW JERSEY INCLUDEACTIVATING THE NATIONAL GUARDAND SHUTTING DOWN SCHOOLS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE IS LIVE ATLINDENWOLD HIGH SCHOOL WHERESTUDENTS WILL ATTEND THEIRLAST CLASSES TODAY.GOOD MORNING, CRYSTAL.Reporter: GOOD MORNING,JIM.EVEN THOUGH PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP IS RECOMMENDING THATPEOPLE NOT GATHER IN GROUPS OFTEN OR MORE, LINDENWOLD SCHOOLDISTRICT IS OPEN FOR AT LEASTONE MORE DAY.IT IS ONE OF THE LAST SCHOOLSIN THE GARDEN STATE TOPRE-EMPTIVELY CLOSE BEFORE ALLSCHOOLS ARE MANDATE TODAY DOSO BY TOMORROW.FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT NEEDTO BE OUT, PLEASE, PLEASE,PLEASE JUST STAY HOME.A PLEA FROM NEW JERSEYGOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY MONDAY ASHE ANNOUNCED SWEEPING MEASURESTO FIGHT THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.HE SIGNS AN EXECUTIVE ORDERCLOSING ALL SCHOOLS IN THEGARDEN STATE, INCLUDINGCOLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES, FORAT LEAST TWO WEEKS, STARTINGWEDNESDAY.HE'S ALSO RECOMMENDING NEWJERSEY RESIDENTS STAY INDOORSAFTER 8:00 P.M.AND THAT'S NOT ALL.ALL OTHER NON-ESSENTIALRETAIL, RECREATIONAL,ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESSES, MUSTCLOSE BY 8:00 P.M.

EVERY DAYBEGINNING TODAY AND INADDITION DURING DAYTIME HOURSTHOSE BUSINESSES MAY REMAINOPEN IF THEY LIMIT THEIROCCUPANCY TO NO MORE THAN 50PERSONS, AND THEY ADHERE TOTHE 6-FOOT AND OTHER SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES.LIMITATIONS DO NOT APPLY TOGROCERY STORES, GAS STATIONS,PHARMACIES, OR MEDICALFACILITIES, ALL BARS ANDRESTAURANTS HAVE BEEN ORDEREDTO CLOSE THEIR DINE IN AREAS,BUT WILL BE ALLOWED TO DO TAKEOUT.IF OUR RESIDENTS COMPLYWITH THE RECOMMENDATIONS OFTHE CDC, WHILE RESIDENTSFOLLOW THE RECOMMENDATIONS ANDORDERS OF GOVERNOR MURPHY, ITHINK WE WILL MAKE TREMENDOUSIMPACT IN PREVENTING THESPREAD OF THIS VIRUS.AUTHORITIES IN CAMDENCOUNTY DECLARED STATE OFEMERGENCY MONDAY, ONE OF THEBIGGEST CONCERNS FOR HEALTHOFFICIALS RIGHT NOW IS NOTBEING ABLE TO TEST RESIDENTS.WE CANNOT FIGHT THIS VIRUS,WITH ALL OF THE RESOURCE WEHAVE, UNTIL WE KNOW HOW MANYPEOPLE WERE SENT.WE DON'T KNOW THAT RIGHT NOW.AND THAT'S WHAT IS SCARY.OFFICIALS ARE HOPING TO GETMORE TEST KITS BY THE END OFTHE WEEK.NEW JERSEY ALSO BANNINGGATHERINGS OF 50 OR MOREPEOPLE, RACETRACKS, GYMS,THEATRES, AND MOVIE THEATRES,ARE ALL CLOSED AND COMING UPIN THE NEXT HALF HOUR, WE WILLHEAR FROM LOCAL BUSINESS ABOUTWHAT THESE CLOSURES MEAN FORHIM.