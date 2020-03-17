Tests Complete for First Orion Spacecraft to Fly Around the Moon 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:52s - Published Tests Complete for First Orion Spacecraft to Fly Around the Moon After months of testing at NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Ohio, the Orion spacecraft has earned its “stamp of approval.” Orion’s test flight around the moon is part of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, the prequel to humans walking on the moon again.

