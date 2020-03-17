Global  

Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC sends notice to Kamal Nath government| Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC sends notice to Kamal Nath government| Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC sends notice to Kamal Nath government| Oneindia News

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt floor test; Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women offciers in Navy; Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to the Rajya Sabha and more news

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC notice to Kamal Nath govt, Speaker; hearing tomorrow https://t.co/kul2QK7UZc https://t.co/dgurznDJDH 1 minute ago

nylalsingh

Rao Lalsingh 🇮🇳 Madhya Pradesh political crisis: SC issues 24-hr notice to Kamal Nath govt over floor test. GPL to mob lyncher https://t.co/lIsPYwlj0U 1 minute ago

Dewbispeaks

Chokidar Dewbi 🇮🇳 RT @airnewsalerts: Supreme Court seeks response from Kamal Nath government on immediate floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly by 10.30… 2 minutes ago

ashwinsinghal25

ASHWIN SINGHAL Madhya Pradesh political crisis: SC issues 24-hr notice to Kamal Nath govt over floor test https://t.co/41hdnLX6uf via @timesofindia 5 minutes ago

shirshendu8

Shirshendu Ghoshal RT @barandbench: Madhya Pradesh crisis: Supreme Court issues notice on the plea filed by Shivaraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP MLAs seeking… 5 minutes ago

alokbeh14737557

alok behera See how SC is helping Congress. How Maharashtra a Karnataka BJP Govt is asked to show their strength and how Congre… https://t.co/NOWWy9zK2e 8 minutes ago

premjipmb

PREM BHANUSHALI @PIBHomeAffairs Ref below news. Nirbhaya convicts, Power hold, Riots & arsons, Shaheen Baug etc.etc. can thwart S… https://t.co/Fdqy9A3OWo 10 minutes ago

anandgujarathi

Anand RT @PTI_News: SC issues notice to Madhya Pradesh govt on plea of ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in assembly 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia [Video]

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY. THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
