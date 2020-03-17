Global  

Salvadorians gather in city squares despite national quarantine issued by president

Salvadorians gather in city squares despite national quarantine issued by president

Salvadorians gather in city squares despite national quarantine issued by president

Salvadorians gathered in city squares despite a national quarantine issued by President Nayib Bukele to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage taken on March 16 shows hundreds of locals meeting up in a square in San Salvador despite the national quarantine.

The country has no reported cases of the deadly virus.

