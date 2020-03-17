Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this sinicrowther RT @DailyMailCeleb: London-based Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she was refused a hospital bed despite 102F coronavirus fever https://t.co/M… 1 minute ago SALT7⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Avengers star Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus. Oh yeah, Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko has it too. So basically,… 5 minutes ago Abdul-Rosheed RT @Collider: Former Bond girl @OlyaKurylenko, who starred opposite Daniel Craig in 'Quantum of Solace,' has tested positive for the #coron… 26 minutes ago JayMONEY 💸🛩 RT @TMZ: Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/oA38Ncb5zl 33 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 London-based Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is refused a hospital bed for coronavirus 34 minutes ago Rozina Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is refused a hospital bed for coronavirus https://t.co/m9EXiWqwxe 40 minutes ago