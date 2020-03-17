Global  

Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.
Games of Thrones' Tormund Giantsbane aka Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju has joined the actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife-actress Rita Wilson and...
Kristofer Hivju has joined the actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife-actress Rita Wilson and...


Olga Kurylenko Warns Others to Take Coronavirus Seriously After Positive Diagnosis

The actress famous as Bond girl in 2008's 'Quantum of Solace' reveals that she is now 'locked up at...
AceShowbiz - Published


sinicrowther

sinicrowther RT @DailyMailCeleb: London-based Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she was refused a hospital bed despite 102F coronavirus fever https://t.co/M… 1 minute ago

AllyHud7

SALT7⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Avengers star Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus. Oh yeah, Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko has it too. So basically,… 5 minutes ago

RashlawQ10

Abdul-Rosheed RT @Collider: Former Bond girl @OlyaKurylenko, who starred opposite Daniel Craig in 'Quantum of Solace,' has tested positive for the #coron… 26 minutes ago

getmoneyjay_

JayMONEY 💸🛩 RT @TMZ: Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/oA38Ncb5zl 33 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 London-based Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is refused a hospital bed for coronavirus 34 minutes ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is refused a hospital bed for coronavirus https://t.co/m9EXiWqwxe 40 minutes ago


Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus [Video]

Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Duration: 00:37
Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday. Olga Kurylenko, via Instagram Kurylenko starred as Camille in 2008’s..

Duration: 01:02
