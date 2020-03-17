Global  

Watch: Here's The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As world leaders all deliver a similar message on how to halt and slow the spreading virus, the WHO urges countries to test the population as much as possible.

A potential vaccine is being tested in the US, yet the UK has been criticised for taking a different approach to other places that have enforced full lockdowns.

