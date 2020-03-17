Global  

Trump, White House Roll Out Plan To Slow The Coronavirus Spread

The Trump administration is recommending Americans steer clear of restaurants, bars, and other gathering places for the next 15 days.

News24.com | Is Trump exposed? White House insists US President doesn't need to test for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump doesn't need to be tested for the coronavirus even though several people in...
News24 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Inside the Coronavirus Response: A Case Study in the White House Under Trump

Infighting, turf wars and a president more concerned with the stock market and media coverage than...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NPR



Donald Trump urges Americans to avoid crowds

Donald Trump urges Americans to avoid crowds

The White House has urged all older Americans to stay home and for everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines to combat an expected surge of coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
President Trump Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines For Americans To Follow Over The Next 15 Days

President Trump Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines For Americans To Follow Over The Next 15 Days

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published
