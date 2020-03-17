NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to help catch new cases. This comes as the hospital treats its first COVID-19 patient and quarantines 37 employees as a result of contact with that person.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like