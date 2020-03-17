Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

NCH opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to help catch new cases.

This comes as the hospital treats its first COVID-19 patient and quarantines 37 employees as a result of contact with that person.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KABAConnectHere

KABA Froedtert South Opens Drive-Thru Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Testing Site. If you are experiencing symptoms, please cal… https://t.co/yxcxh4u4xW 4 minutes ago

LibtardJesus1

Libtard Jesus, sheltering in places I have located two test sites in the Bay Area: Stanford Palo Alto and Keizer (members only)… https://t.co/Y706uVohPT 4 minutes ago

WUMRFaustin

Faustin Henderson🎙🎧 🐯 RT @FOX13Memphis: First drive-thru testing in Shelby County for COVID-19 opens https://t.co/OU5IjiV1kJ 15 minutes ago

WaupunSchools

Waupun Area Schools MMC-BD Opens COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site with County Public Health. Please use the link below for important in… https://t.co/7vopmIpYiC 17 minutes ago

RecordBee

Lake County Record-Bee Kaiser opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing, but members-only https://t.co/KBJ4aB7QXa 29 minutes ago

mynameisJanice

Janice RT @EosandArtemis: How is this convenient for Mem residents, many of whom without transportation & can’t get out to Arlington, or $60 cash… 34 minutes ago

missjhnsn

ⓀⓇⓎⓈⓉⓎⓁⒺ ✨ RT @WMCActionNews5: First COVID-19 drive-thru testing location opens in Shelby County https://t.co/4mpQ6TtwrI 40 minutes ago

tyler_whetstone

Tyler Whetstone Buncombe County, NC (Asheville) started their drive-through testing this morning. https://t.co/onHSWHGP1q 55 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Opens On North Shore [Video]

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Opens On North Shore

On the North Shore, drive-through testing is available at the Central Outreach Wellness Center; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published
Reporter Update: Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Underway In Pittsburgh [Video]

Reporter Update: Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Underway In Pittsburgh

KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from the North Shore where the Central Outreach Wellness Center has begun drive-thru testing for Coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.