Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J.

Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J.

Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J.

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three.

Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Curfews, Closures Put In Place Throughout New Jersey

Gov. Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools to close starting Wednesday, shut down gyms and theaters,...
CBS 2 - Published

Philippine capital to undergo curfew, mall closures as coronavirus deaths rise to six

Mayors of Metro Manila's 16 cities announced nighttime curfews on Saturday and urged shopping malls...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAlediazo

ॐ Alejandra RT @SarahHollenbeck: RIGHT NOW: @MyClearwater is getting an update on #Coronavirus. South Florida moved forward with beach closures/curfews… 15 hours ago

SarahHollenbeck

Sarah J. Hollenbeck RIGHT NOW: @MyClearwater is getting an update on #Coronavirus. South Florida moved forward with beach closures/curf… https://t.co/9sDnkRMDbs 20 hours ago

Fire_Badger

raw beef sitting in the microwave update: coronavirus is in Pittsburgh so we're all wearing gloves at work now. I'm actually going to do some disaste… https://t.co/ARgIyfK4So 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures [Video]

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three. Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:20Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.