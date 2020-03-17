Global  

'Quid pro quo': Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to Rajya Sabha

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

‘Quid pro quo’: Owaisi slams Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo.

He added that the Modi government had benefitted politically from several verdicts passed under the former CJI.

He urged the CJI to reject the nomination.

Several other politicians also slammed the decision.

Watch the full video for all the details.

