Dixons Carphone to close UK mobile-only stores with nearly 3,000 job losses

Nearly 3,000 jobs are being axed at Dixons Carphone after the retailer announced plans to shut all 531 of its standalone Carphone Warehouse mobile phone stores in the UK.

The group said the shops - which make up around 8% of the entire group’s selling space - will shut on April 3 as it plans to sell mobile phones solely in its 305 combined Currys PC World stores and online across the UK.

