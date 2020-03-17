Global  

Las Vegas front line first responders grapple with coronavirus exposure, risk

Las Vegas police, paramedics and firefighters have no choice but to respond to emergency calls and increasingly those first responders and front line hospitality workers are facing a danger than cannot see in the form of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

13 Investigates has learned, two Las Vegas officers were requested to be tested after coming in contact with a person with a presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

