Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three.

Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Communities Impose Curfews, Limit Businesses To Slow COVID-19 Spread

As the threat of coronavirus grows in New Jersey, local communities such as those in Bergen County...
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Preparing To Close All Schools As Confirmed Cases Jumps To 50

New Jersey's state leaders are preparing for a "potential statewide closure" of schools to help slow...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

onestarinsight

Kimberly Anderson RT @JennieWTHR: UPDATE: 19 positive cases of #coronavirus, 121 people tested according to @StateHealthIN. https://t.co/mko04Disk3 2 days ago

JennieWTHR

Jennie Runevitch UPDATE: 19 positive cases of #coronavirus, 121 people tested according to @StateHealthIN. https://t.co/mko04Disk3 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J. [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J.

New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three. Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published
New Jersey Takes Drastic Steps To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 After 3rd Person Dies [Video]

New Jersey Takes Drastic Steps To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 After 3rd Person Dies

Crystal Cranmore has the latest.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.