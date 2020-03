11 Milwaukee County municipalities close restaurants, bars except for carryout, delivery

THE MAJORITY OF COMMUNITIESIN MILWAUKEE COUNTY WILL SHUTDOWN IN-PERSON DINING ANDBEVERAGE SERVICE FOR BARS ANDRESTAURANTS TODAY.

IT WOULDNORMALLY BE ONE OF THE BUSIESTDAYS OF THE YEAR... IT'S ST.PATRICK'S DAY.

WATER STREET INMILWAUKEE NORMALLY FLOODEDWITH PEOPLE ALREADY THIS TIMEOF DAY CELEBRATING... AND IT'SEMPTY THIS MORNING.

SHAUNGALLAGHER IS LIVE DOWNTOWN.THIS AREA OTHIS AREA OFDOWNTOWN IS ONE OF THE BUSIESTON SAINT PATRICK'S DAY WITHTRINITY PUB AND HARP ON EITHERSIDE.

BUT AS OF TWO A-M, ALLBARS AND RESTAURANTS INMILWAUKEE COUNTY ARE CLOSEDUNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.IT'S AN EFFORT TO STOP THESPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.THECOUNTY RELEASED A STATEMENTSAYING THEY'RE IMPLEMENTINGTHIS EMERGENCY ORDER NOWBECAUSE SOCIAL DISTANCINGWOULD BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLEDURING SAINT PATRICK'S DAY.THIS COMES A DAY AFTERGOVERNOR TONY EVERS ORDERSTOPPING GATHERINGS OF MORETHAN 50 PEOPLE.

AT LAST CHECK,THERE ARE 47 CASES OFCORONAVIRUS IN WISCONSIN.WHICH IS 18TH MOST IN THECOUNTRY.

SO THIS ORDER IS TOTRY AND MAKE SURE THAT NUMBERDOESN'T GO HIGHER.the sooner we can put theorder out the better becausepeople are going to be exposeBARS AND RESTAURANTS OFFERINGTAKE OUT AND DELIVERY OPTIONSWILL STILL BE OPENIN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE, SG,TMJ-4 NEWS.