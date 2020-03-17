Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idris Elba > Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has entered self-quarantine after becoming the latest star to test positive for coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Africa: Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

[allAfrica] Cape Town -The British award-winning actor and musician Idris Elba has confirmed he has...
allAfrica.com - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsFOXNews.comIndependentUSATODAY.comReutersCBC.caJapan TodayPremium Times NigeriaCTV News


Coronavirus tightens hold on Hollywood; Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju test positive for COVID-19

Idris did not identify the person but said that he took the test because he found out on Friday that...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

__yellowmamba

Mj Rubio RT @RapUp: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus: “This is serious” https://t.co/6itLZWKy39 https://t.co/8ohrn5rcPV 34 seconds ago

HasanQureshi2O

Hasan Qureshi RT @THRGlobal: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and more notable names have also been diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/rSjBSrY… 2 minutes ago

vandusen_cheryl

Cheryl VanDusen RT @ABC: "If you're feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, then do something about it. It's really impo… 2 minutes ago

10Daily

10 daily Idris Elba has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/fgJd11NEFq 3 minutes ago

TheRootMedia

The Root Media Idris Elba tests positive to Convid-19 but remains calm The Root Media - https://t.co/zAijpM0erY https://t.co/411QV3wSzZ 4 minutes ago

RapUp

Rap-Up Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus: “This is serious” https://t.co/6itLZWKy39 https://t.co/8ohrn5rcPV 4 minutes ago

Alexand34069065

WHATEVER RT @ebelee_: So Idris Elba has had no symptoms but tested positive, yet we’re being told not to go for tests or call in if we’re not experi… 4 minutes ago

AllyHud7

SALT7⭐️⭐️⭐️ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Avengers star Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus. Oh yeah, Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko has it too. So basically,… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba reveals that he's tested positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba reveals that he's tested positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba reveals that he's tested positive for Coronavirus

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 02:13Published
Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.