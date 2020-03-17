Oak Grove School District offering drive-through breakfast, lunch for kids to help during COVID-19 outbreak 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:12s - Published Oak Grove School District offering drive-through breakfast, lunch for kids to help during COVID-19 outbreak Oak Grove School District offering drive-through breakfast, lunch for kids to help during COVID-19 outbreak

Oak Grove School District offering drive-through breakfast, lunch for kids to help during COVID-19 outbreak THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS.DONNA: THE OAK GROVE SCHOOLDISTRICT IS SETTING UP A DRIVETHROUGH BREAKFAST AND LUNCHSERVICE FOR KIDS WHO RELY ONSCHOOLS FOR DAILY MEALS.STARTING THIS MORNING, BUSESWILL PICK UP CHILDREN THAT DON’THAVE TRANSPORTATION SO THEY CANGET TO SCHOOL FOR THESE MEALS.AT OAK GROVE MIDDLE SCHOOLBREAKFAST IS BEING SERVED UNTIL8:30.LUNCH WILL BE SERVED FROM 11 TO1.YOU’LL NEED YOUR STUDENT’S NAMEAND LUNCH NUMBER.REGULAR SCHOOL BREAKFAST ALUNCH FEES DUE APPLY.







