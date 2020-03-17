Violinists serenade empty toilet roll aisle in Los Angeles store

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Courtesy: Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella Two professional violinists have gone viral for serenading an empty toilet paper aisle with a song from the film Titanic.

Wearing life jackets in a supermarket in Los Angeles, Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella re-enacted the scene in Titanic in which the orchestra performs to passengers as the ship sinks.

The two are out of work due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

