Violinists serenade empty toilet roll aisle in Los Angeles store

Courtesy: Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella Two professional violinists have gone viral for serenading an empty toilet paper aisle with a song from the film Titanic.

Wearing life jackets in a supermarket in Los Angeles, Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella re-enacted the scene in Titanic in which the orchestra performs to passengers as the ship sinks.

The two are out of work due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.