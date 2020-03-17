Global  

UK theatres close down as coronavirus outbreak accelerates

UK theatres close down as coronavirus outbreak accelerates

UK theatres close down as coronavirus outbreak accelerates

Some of Britain&apos;s top theatres were to close from Monday (March 16) night, as the country shut down social life in the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.

