St. Lucie County in talks to declare state of emergency

LUCIECOUNTY COMMISSIONERS WILLDECIDE WHETHER OR NOTDECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY.DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCYWOULD ALLOW THE COUNTY TOCLOSE BEACHES AND SET ACURFEW.

IT WOULD ALSO ALLOWTHEM TO FUNDS FOREMERGENCY-RELATED COSTS ANDACTIVATE THE COUNTYEMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER.OVER THE WEEKEND MARTIN COUNMADE A SIMILAR MOVE AND THEIRSTATE OF EMERGENCY IS ACTIVEUNTIL MARCH 23RD.

THE CITY OSTUART IS PLANNING TO HOLD ASPECIAL COMMISSION MEETINGTODAY AT 10 THIS MORNING TODISCUSS THEIR EMERGENCY PLAN.INDIAN RIVER COUNTY LEADERSSAY THEY TOO HAVE DISCUSSEDTHE MATTER, BUT HAVE NOTSCHEDULED AN OFFICIAL MEETIN